For women, Maha Budget offers stamp duty concession, special SRPF battalion

Formation of a women's battalion of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and concession in registration charges if property is transferred in woman's name were among the measures announced by the Maharashtra government on International Women's Day.

The announcements were made by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar while presenting the Budget for 2012-22 in the Assembly.

''On the occasion of Women's day, I announce formation of the first women's battalion of the SRPF in the country,'' he said.

Under the `Rajmata Jijau Griha-Swamini Yojana', registration of property in the name of the woman of the family will be encouraged, he said.

''Woman gives a meaning to the house and it is not wrong for her to expect ownership in the property,'' Pawar said.

''Therefore, a concession (of 1 per cent in stamp duty) will be given in the prevailing rates from April 1 if the registration of the property is done in the name of the woman,'' he said.

An outlay of Rs 2,247 crore has been proposed for the Women and Child Development Department, while Rs 1,398.66 crore will be received from the Central government. The total outlay for the Department will be Rs 3,637 crore.

Girl students in rural areas will be able to travel to schools and colleges free by state transport buses, Pawar announced.

While 1,500 environment-friendly CNG and hybrid fuel buses will be provided to state transporter MSRTC, additional special buses for women will be provided under the Tejasvini Yojna in metro cities.

As much as 3 per cent of funds from the District Annual Plan or around Rs 300 crore annually will be earmarked for the schemes for empowerment of women and children.

