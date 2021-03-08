Left Menu

For women, Maha Budget offers stamp duty concession, special SRPF battalion

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:53 IST
For women, Maha Budget offers stamp duty concession, special SRPF battalion
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Formation of a women's battalion of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and concession in registration charges if property is transferred in woman's name were among the measures announced by the Maharashtra government on International Women's Day.

The announcements were made by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar while presenting the Budget for 2012-22 in the Assembly.

''On the occasion of Women's day, I announce formation of the first women's battalion of the SRPF in the country,'' he said.

Under the `Rajmata Jijau Griha-Swamini Yojana', registration of property in the name of the woman of the family will be encouraged, he said.

''Woman gives a meaning to the house and it is not wrong for her to expect ownership in the property,'' Pawar said.

''Therefore, a concession (of 1 per cent in stamp duty) will be given in the prevailing rates from April 1 if the registration of the property is done in the name of the woman,'' he said.

An outlay of Rs 2,247 crore has been proposed for the Women and Child Development Department, while Rs 1,398.66 crore will be received from the Central government. The total outlay for the Department will be Rs 3,637 crore.

Girl students in rural areas will be able to travel to schools and colleges free by state transport buses, Pawar announced.

While 1,500 environment-friendly CNG and hybrid fuel buses will be provided to state transporter MSRTC, additional special buses for women will be provided under the Tejasvini Yojna in metro cities.

As much as 3 per cent of funds from the District Annual Plan or around Rs 300 crore annually will be earmarked for the schemes for empowerment of women and children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC resorts to dialogical remedies on the issue of ipso facto clause in contracts

The Supreme Court on Monday resorted to dialogical remedies by which it has engaged in conversation through its judgement with the other two organs--legislature and executive--of the government seeking clarity on broader validityinvalidity ...

Euro zone bond yields tick up as ECB slows bond buying

Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Monday amid upward pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs and as data showed the European Central Bank slowed the pace of weekly bond purchases ahead of a meeting on Thursday. Expectations had been for ...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Man gets lifer for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here on Monday for raping a minor girl in 2012.The court for XI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally convicted the man and sentenced hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021