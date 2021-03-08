BJP's Abhe Yadav, Congress' Varun Chaudhary to get best legislator award

Abhe Singh Yadav, BJP MLA from Nangal Chaudhary, and Varun Chaudhary, Congress legislator from Mullana, will be given the best legislator award for 2020-21, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Monday.

The award will be given to the legislators for their overall outstanding contribution to the House as MLAs, he said.

The criteria for the selection included the legislators' attendance, behaviour on the floor of the House and contribution in carrying out development work for their constituency, among others.

These awards are intended to infuse a sense of responsibility, discipline and healthy competition among the MLAs to raise issues of public importance both inside and outside the House, Gupta said.

