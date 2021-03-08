Left Menu

Bhavnagar shipbuilding park project on hold, says Guj CM

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:30 IST
Bhavnagar shipbuilding park project on hold, says Guj CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that a project to develop a shipbuilding park along the Bhavnagar coast has been put on hold for now in view of the recession in the sector.

The park, which was supposed to come up at Juna Bandar (old port) area of Bhavnagar, was among the two such projects approved by the Gujarat government in November 2009, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in this written reply during Question Hour.

Congress's Rajula MLA Amrish Der had sought to know the progress made in developing these shipbuilding parks in Dahej in Bharuch and Juna Bandar in Bhavnagar.

''Work is in progress at Dahej's shipbuilding park. It includes two existing ship yards while land has been allocated for three more ship yards. Since investors were expected to take environmental and CRZ clearances, the project is expected to be finished in a phase wise manner'' Rupani informed the House.

''At Juna Banar is Bhavnagar, looking at the recession in the shipbuilding industry, the work has been stalled at present,'' the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: Gita Gopinath

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said, as she hailed the country for playing a very i...

COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana

Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...

SC resorts to dialogical remedies on the issue of ipso facto clause in contracts

The Supreme Court on Monday resorted to dialogical remedies by which it has engaged in conversation through its judgement with the other two organs--legislature and executive--of the government seeking clarity on broader validityinvalidity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021