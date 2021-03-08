Bhavnagar shipbuilding park project on hold, says Guj CM

The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that a project to develop a shipbuilding park along the Bhavnagar coast has been put on hold for now in view of the recession in the sector.

The park, which was supposed to come up at Juna Bandar (old port) area of Bhavnagar, was among the two such projects approved by the Gujarat government in November 2009, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in this written reply during Question Hour.

Advertisement

Congress's Rajula MLA Amrish Der had sought to know the progress made in developing these shipbuilding parks in Dahej in Bharuch and Juna Bandar in Bhavnagar.

''Work is in progress at Dahej's shipbuilding park. It includes two existing ship yards while land has been allocated for three more ship yards. Since investors were expected to take environmental and CRZ clearances, the project is expected to be finished in a phase wise manner'' Rupani informed the House.

''At Juna Banar is Bhavnagar, looking at the recession in the shipbuilding industry, the work has been stalled at present,'' the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)