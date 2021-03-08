Left Menu

Maha: Avni's offspring retrieved post injuries in forest fight

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:39 IST
Maha: Avni's offspring retrieved post injuries in forest fight

An offspring of tigress Avni, which had been put down earlier after killing several people, had to be retrieved from the jungle following injuries in an internecine fight on Monday, having been released in the wild on Friday, forest officials from Pench Tiger Reserve said.

The tigress, now two-and-half years old and officially called PTRF 84, was released from the Titralmangi enclosure into the wild but had to be rescued from the jungle in the afternoon as she got injured in a fight, Ravikiran Govekar, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, said in a statement.

The fight with another tigress took place in the morning, and a veterinary examination revealed that the injuries would be an obstacle to her living in the wild, it said.

The statement added that such interactions are expected in the wild and the retrieval mechanism was already provided in the original plan submitted to the NTCA.

The tigress' health is being monitored currently. it said.

The tigress was brought to Pench reserve as a cub on the night of December 22, 2018 from Pandharkawada division.

Her mother Avni was shot dead on November 2 that year in Borati area of Yavatmal following an official order as she had killed 13 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German lawmaker from Merkel's conservatives quits over face mask scandal

A lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkels party said on Monday he would quit parliament immediately after receiving payment for brokering face mask procurement deals for local authorities.The scandal risks stirring more voter disgrun...

Seven killed in fire in Rly building

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building here on Strand Road which houses the zonal offices of Eastern and South Eastern Railways on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.Out of them, ...

French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high

The number of people treated in French intensive care units ICUs for COVID-19 reached a 14-12-week-high on Monday, at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.The number of people i...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021