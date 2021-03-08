Left Menu

Number of vehicles per thousand population rose considerably in Delhi: Eco survey

The total motorized vehicles in Delhi rose to 1.18 lakh crore by March 31, 2020, it said. An amount of Rs 312.00 crore was set aside towards subsidy for free travel of women in 2020-21, it said.

08-03-2021
The annual growth of vehicles in Delhi decreased from 8.13 per cent in 2005-06 to 4.40 per cent in 2019-20 while the number of vehicles per thousand population rose considerably from 317 to 643 during this period, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report. The report was tabled during the budget session of Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Delhi is a hub for personal motorized vehicles in India. The total motorized vehicles in Delhi rose to 1.18 lakh crore by March 31, 2020, it said. Car and jeeps accounted for around 28 per cent of the total registered motorized vehicles, whereas two-wheelers are about 67 per cent of the total registered vehicles in the city, it said. There is a contradiction regarding the actual number of vehicles plying on Delhi's road as the large number of vehicles registered in the city are plying in NCR areas and those registered in NCR are plying here, the report said, adding that the transport department is making efforts to estimate the actual number of vehicles in the city by taking into account the vehicles, stated the report. The report stated that under the free travel facility for women in DTC and Cluster buses started from October 29, 2019, 10.58 crore trips were made by women passengers in DTC and 8.74 crore in Cluster buses during 2019-20. An amount of Rs 70.17 crore was paid to DTC and Rs 44.53 crore to Cluster buses as subsidy, it said. An amount of Rs 312.00 crore was set aside towards subsidy for free travel of women in 2020-21, it said.

