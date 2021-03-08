Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP MLAs demand release of water from canal to save crops

They demanded that water from IGNP be immediately released to protect wheat and gram crops in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Suratgarh region of the state.Inside the Assembly, the legislators moved an adjournment motion seeking permission to speak on the issue.

Rajasthan BJP MLAs demand release of water from canal to save crops
Opposition BJP MLAs staged a sit-in demanding that water from Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP) be released immediately to save crops, and also raised the matter in the Assembly.

BJP legislators including Rampratap Kasania, Balbir Luthra, Santosh Bawari, Biharilal Bishnoi and Dharmendra Mochi staged a sit-in outside the Assembly. They demanded that water from IGNP be immediately released to protect wheat and gram crops in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Suratgarh region of the state.

Inside the Assembly, the legislators moved an adjournment motion seeking permission to speak on the issue. The Speaker clubbed the request and allowed Bishnoi to raise the issue. ''Farmers have blocked roads in Suratgarh, Gharsana and Raisingh Nagar due to water shortage. They are waiting for one round of water to be released to avoid damage to wheat and gram crops,'' Bishnoi said.

