3 police outposts exclusively for women inaugurated in Ghaziabad

3 police outposts exclusively for women inaugurated in GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:45 IST
Three police outposts exclusively for women were inaugurated here on Monday to mark the International Women's Day, officials said.
The outposts are in Muradnagar, Kavi Nagar and Sahibabad police station areas, they said, adding that there was just one functional women police station in the district before this.
These outposts will work under Mahila Thana, which is located in the old police district headquarter, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.
The outposts were created under 'Mission Shakti', the police said.
BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi of Muradnagar and Modinagar MLA Manju Shivach inaugurated the outpost on the premises of the Muradnagar police station. MLA Sunil Sharma inaugurated the one in Sahibabad and Mayor Asha Sharma in Kavi Nagar.
A sub-inspector, two head constables and two constables, all women, have been deputed in each outpost, Naithani said.
