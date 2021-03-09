Left Menu

Dam breach prompts evacuation orders on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui County officials have been informed that Kaupakalua Dam has been breached", Hawaii Governor David Ige said in a tweet late on Monday. Maui County parks were to remain closed until further notice due to heavy rains and flooding, the Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Updated: 09-03-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:33 IST
A dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui was breached on Monday leading to an evacuation order being issued for everyone in vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and along the coast near Kaupakalua Road in Haiku, authorities said. Heavy rains led to the dam cresting, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said.

"Evacuations ongoing in Haiku for everyone in vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and makai (towards the sea) of Kaupakalua Road. Maui County officials have been informed that Kaupakalua Dam has been breached", Hawaii Governor David Ige said in a tweet late on Monday. Maui County parks were to remain closed until further notice due to heavy rains and flooding, the Department of Parks and Recreation said.

