Maharashtra: Fire at plastic goods unit in Thane, no casualty

A factory manufacturing plastic goods were gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning on the Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5 am in the unit located at Vehloli in the Shahapur area where household plastic goods were manufactured, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Due to the presence of plastic items, the fire spread quickly on the premises, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, the official said.

''No person was injured. The cause of the fire is still being probed,'' he added.

