Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire at plastic goods unit in Thane, no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:09 IST
Maharashtra: Fire at plastic goods unit in Thane, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A factory manufacturing plastic goods were gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning on the Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5 am in the unit located at Vehloli in the Shahapur area where household plastic goods were manufactured, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Due to the presence of plastic items, the fire spread quickly on the premises, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, the official said.

''No person was injured. The cause of the fire is still being probed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LS speaker adjourns House till noon after Oppn members disrupt proceedings over fuel price rise

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon on Tuesday after Opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of rising fuel prices.During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and sta...

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday.Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit 695.93 million in Dec...

Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021. Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer COO of its ...

De Beers Group extends global partnership with UN Women

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANIBusinessWire India In celebration of International Womens Day, De Beers Group is pleased to announce it has extended its global partnership with UN Women for a further five years. Joining the newly-forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021