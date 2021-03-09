Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:35 IST
Gadkari for digitalising SFURTI scheme
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday suggested officials to digitalize the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) as it would help in its faster implementation.

The ministry is implementing the scheme to organize traditional industries and artisans into clusters to make them competitive and increase their income.

The scheme provides support for creating infrastructure through Common Facility Centres, procurement of new machinery, creating raw material banks, and improved packaging.

''My suggestion to the secretary (MSME) and others is to digitalize the scheme,'' he said here while inaugurating a two-day workshop on implementation of clusters under SFURTI ''We need to make the system transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and corruption-free,'' he added.

The minister said there is a need to step up the pace of formation of such clusters as only 93 of the 394 announced so far are actually functional, and a target of 5,000 clusters is achievable if the process is fastened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

