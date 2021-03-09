Left Menu

68,000 tap connections installed in Meghalaya under Jal Jeevan Mission: Minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:59 IST
The Meghalaya government has installed over 68,000 functional household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a senior minister informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Tongkhar said that the highest number of tap connections were installed in East Khasi Hills district at 20,500, followed by West Garo Hills at 10,500.

The least number of connections were installed in East Jaintia Hills district (1,420) and North Garo Hills district (1,653), he said.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,190.64 crore to the state government for the implementation of the scheme, while Rs 86.94 crore was paid to the contractors executing it, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

