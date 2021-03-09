Left Menu

Nepalese man held with charas worth Rs 2.8 crore in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:24 IST
A 23-year-old Nepalese national was arrested for alleged possession of 14 kg of charas worth Rs 2.8 crore in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell's (ANC) Kandivali unit had received a tip-off about the accused who had come to the city from Nepal to sell the contraband, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid at the Western Express Highway near Sanjay Gandhi National park on Monday evening and Prabej Mahamjam Ansari was nabbed, the official said.

The ANC recovered 14 kg of charas valued at Rs 2.8 crore from the accused, he said.

Ansari, a resident of Bara in Nepal, is part of a gang involved in smuggling high-quality charas from Nepal to Mumbai, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, the official said, adding that the accused has been sent to police custody till March 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

