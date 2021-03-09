Left Menu

No adverse impact due to rescheduling of polio immunisation drive: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:06 IST
No adverse impact due to rescheduling of polio immunisation drive: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There was no adverse impact due to rescheduling of the National Immunisation Day (NID), which was successfully conducted within two weeks and more than 15.8 crore children were vaccinated, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

India conducts one nationwide NID, commonly known as the pulse polio immunization programme, and two sub-national immunization days every year to maintain population immunity against the wild poliovirus and to sustain its polio-free status.

The National Polio Immunisation program was rescheduled from January 17 since the massive countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out the previous day, Choubey said in a written reply to a question.

The NID was conducted successfully on January 31, Choubey said.

''There was no adverse impact due to rescheduling of NID, which was successfully conducted within two weeks and more than 15.8 crore children were vaccinated during this NID,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lotus Herbals Launches Lotus Botanicals, a Plant-based Clean Beauty Brand to Enter Fast-growing Global eCom Beauty Market

Lotus Botanicals introduces a range of pure, potent and truly transformative beauty skincare and hair care products New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The natural and organic beauty market has never looked this attractive. It has witnessed a ...

UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

Sweeping US sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.In a joint p...

At least 14 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 14 migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued 139 others, and searches for more s...

500 flag masts, culture events on freedom movement announced in Delhi budget

From installing 500 flag masts to holding programmes on the lives of freedom fighters, the Delhi government announced a slew of measures on Tuesday to promote patriotism and mark the 75th year of Indias independence.The Rs 69,000-crore budg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021