Magnitude 3.6 quake hits Himachal's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am, respectively.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said. Earlier on Monday, two moderate intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 had shaken Chamba. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am, respectively.

