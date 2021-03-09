Left Menu

AAI sanctions Rs 242 crore to develop airport in Ayodhya: Puri

The Airports Authority of India AAI has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. The airport will hugely benefit visitors and pilgrims, he said. A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court paved the way for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:13 IST
AAI sanctions Rs 242 crore to develop airport in Ayodhya: Puri
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The airport will ''hugely benefit'' visitors and pilgrims, he said.

A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court paved the way for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 5 last year performed the ''Bhoomi puja'' of the temple kick-starting its construction.

Puri said on Twitter, ''In good news for civil aviation connectivity for Ramjanmsthali Ayodhya, AAI has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for development of the state-of-the-art airport in the holy city. This airport will hugely benefit visitors & pilgrims. I want to thank @UPGovt for its cooperation in this regard.'' Around 270 acres of land has been made available by the Uttar Pradesh government for the first phase of airport development, he noted.

''ATR72 aircraft operations will begin in the first phase. Additional land (558 acres) is being acquired by the state govt for further up-gradation of the airport for operation of wide-body aircraft in Phase-2,'' he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over Rs 50 cr turnover from Apr 1

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.Under Goods and Services Tax GST law, e-invoicing for business-to-business B2B transactions has been...

Black Britons not surprised by racism charges

Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press came as no surprise to many Black Britons.Whether its the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of colour or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021