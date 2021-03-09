Left Menu

Magnitude 3.5 quake hits Himachal's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am, respectively.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:24 IST
Magnitude 3.5 quake hits Himachal's Chamba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said. Earlier on Monday, two moderate-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 had shook Chamba. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over Rs 50 cr turnover from Apr 1

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.Under Goods and Services Tax GST law, e-invoicing for business-to-business B2B transactions has been...

Black Britons not surprised by racism charges

Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press came as no surprise to many Black Britons.Whether its the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of colour or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021