Odd News Roundup: Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surge after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop. The government held a convention in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice-cream, and drinks.

