Left Menu

Oak trees to rebuild Notre Dame's spire are felled in forest

In a former royal forest in France, four 200-year-old oaks are being felled for wood to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedrals fallen spire.Last July, French president Emmanuel Macron ended speculation over the reconstruction plans, announcing that the iconic spire of the Paris monument would be rebuilt exactly as it was before the April 2019 blaze that severely damaged the cathedral.

PTI | Jupilles | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST
Oak trees to rebuild Notre Dame's spire are felled in forest

In a former royal forest in France, four 200-year-old oaks are being felled for wood to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedral's fallen spire.

Last July, French president Emmanuel Macron ended speculation over the reconstruction plans, announcing that the iconic spire of the Paris monument would be rebuilt exactly as it was before the April 2019 blaze that severely damaged the cathedral. That began a nationwide tree hunt.

The 93-metre-high spire, made of wood and clad in lead, was designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in 1859.

In January and February, some 1,000 oaks in more than 200 French forests were selected for the frame of the transept and spire. They are all set to be felled by the end of March, to prevent tree sap and moisture from entering the material.

The next step for the trunks from the Forest of Berce in the Loire region is for them to be laid out for up to a year and a half before being ready to cut.

The trees were originally planted hundreds of years ago to create wood for shipbuilding. Many of them now measure some 1 meter wide and 18 meters high.

Macron's pledge to rebuild Notre Dame within five years — by 2024 — has been widely dismissed as unrealistic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over Rs 50 cr turnover from Apr 1

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.Under Goods and Services Tax GST law, e-invoicing for business-to-business B2B transactions has been...

Black Britons not surprised by racism charges

Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press came as no surprise to many Black Britons.Whether its the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of colour or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021