U.N. summit is last, best hope to tackle climate change, John Kerry says

Glasgow is the last, best opportunity that we have and the best hope that the world will come together and build on Paris," Kerry said, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

This year's United Nations climate summit is the world's last, best hope to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday, during a visit to the European Union's headquarters in Brussels.

"This is the moment. Glasgow is the last, best opportunity that we have and the best hope that the world will come together and build on Paris," Kerry said, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. Nearly 200 countries committed under the Paris accord to halt the increase in global temperatures to levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

