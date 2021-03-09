Left Menu

Bundelkhand region neglected by previous regimes: Adityanath

PTI | Jalaun/Jhansi/Lalitpur | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:01 IST
Bundelkhand region neglected by previous regimes: Adityanath
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged previous regimes with neglecting the state's Bundelkhand, saying while mineral and forest wealth of the region was exploited, development took a backseat.

He also blamed the opposition parties for the farmers' movement, saying, ''Whenever there is talk of prosperity and security in India, some people, who do not like development, get stomach ache and start stalling development works.'' After inspecting the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, the CM in Jalaun said once complete in November, the project will spur economic activities and give a direction to the region's development.

Once the Bundelkhand expressway is constructed, it would go a long way in ensuring socio-economic development of the area that has been neglected for decades, he claimed.

The region will not only progress but will also witness industrialisation, the CM told reporters, adding that the area is rich with minerals.

The previous governments exploited the mineral and forest wealth of this region but never thought about its development, the chief minister said, adding that land along the expressway will be acquired and developed as an industrial area, providing locals with employment opportunities.

Bundelkhand will also become a major centre of tourism after the construction of the expressway, he said.

Appreciating farmers, Adityanath said they gave their land for the expressway and provided their full support. The expressway will boost profits of farmers here, he claimed.

The 296-km expressway is being constructed at Rs 14,849.09 crore and will connect the Bundelkhand region with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The Bundelkhand expressway will start from Chitrakoot district and end at Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Etawah districts.

Addressing a public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in Jhansi, Adityanath described the three agricultural laws as being in the interest of farmers and blamed opposition parties for the farmers' agitation over them stressing, ''Whenever there is talk of prosperity and security in India, some people, who do not like development, get a stomach ache and start stalling development work.'' Reiterating his government's commitment to the development of Bundelkhand, the chief minister said if any previous government had done development work after Independence, Bundelkhand would today have been a paradise on the earth.

In Lalitpur, the chief minister said, ''After the network of roads, now Lalitpur district is going to get an airport facility soon. For the people here, Delhi will no longer be far away, people will reach Delhi in an hour. There will also be a medical college here.

''The Congress ruled the country for 55 years, but they did not work for the poor and did not pursue development projects either,'' he alleged.

''Each family will be given one house each by 2022 and the state government will give life insurance of Rs 2 lakh and health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of labourers migrating from Bundelkhand and youth going abroad for employment, '' he said.

''It is the responsibility of the government to provide education to the children of the poor, for this the Atal Residential School will be opened in Lalitpur. Eklavya Academy will be opened in the entire state. These educational institutions will provide CBSE-level education,'' he said.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various works in the region.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to Bundelkhand from Tuesday. He will visit Banda, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts on Wednesday, where foundation stone-laying and inauguration of several projects are also scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADR moves to SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of polls in 4 states and UT

The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms ADR on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the sale of electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory Puducherry....

CPI in Kerala announces list of candidates for April 6 assembly polls

The CPI, a majorally in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections.CPI will becontesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state,party state chief Kanam Rajendran t...

New York City schools perpetuate racism, lawsuit contends

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States largest public school system of perpetuating racism by using a deeply flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white st...

Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a spit in the face.Increased logging in the forest, a UN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021