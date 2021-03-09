Bundelkhand region neglected by previous regimes: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged previous regimes with neglecting the state's Bundelkhand, saying while mineral and forest wealth of the region was exploited, development took a backseat.

He also blamed the opposition parties for the farmers' movement, saying, ''Whenever there is talk of prosperity and security in India, some people, who do not like development, get stomach ache and start stalling development works.'' After inspecting the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, the CM in Jalaun said once complete in November, the project will spur economic activities and give a direction to the region's development.

Once the Bundelkhand expressway is constructed, it would go a long way in ensuring socio-economic development of the area that has been neglected for decades, he claimed.

The region will not only progress but will also witness industrialisation, the CM told reporters, adding that the area is rich with minerals.

The previous governments exploited the mineral and forest wealth of this region but never thought about its development, the chief minister said, adding that land along the expressway will be acquired and developed as an industrial area, providing locals with employment opportunities.

Bundelkhand will also become a major centre of tourism after the construction of the expressway, he said.

Appreciating farmers, Adityanath said they gave their land for the expressway and provided their full support. The expressway will boost profits of farmers here, he claimed.

The 296-km expressway is being constructed at Rs 14,849.09 crore and will connect the Bundelkhand region with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The Bundelkhand expressway will start from Chitrakoot district and end at Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Etawah districts.

Addressing a public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in Jhansi, Adityanath described the three agricultural laws as being in the interest of farmers and blamed opposition parties for the farmers' agitation over them stressing, ''Whenever there is talk of prosperity and security in India, some people, who do not like development, get a stomach ache and start stalling development work.'' Reiterating his government's commitment to the development of Bundelkhand, the chief minister said if any previous government had done development work after Independence, Bundelkhand would today have been a paradise on the earth.

In Lalitpur, the chief minister said, ''After the network of roads, now Lalitpur district is going to get an airport facility soon. For the people here, Delhi will no longer be far away, people will reach Delhi in an hour. There will also be a medical college here.

''The Congress ruled the country for 55 years, but they did not work for the poor and did not pursue development projects either,'' he alleged.

''Each family will be given one house each by 2022 and the state government will give life insurance of Rs 2 lakh and health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of labourers migrating from Bundelkhand and youth going abroad for employment, '' he said.

''It is the responsibility of the government to provide education to the children of the poor, for this the Atal Residential School will be opened in Lalitpur. Eklavya Academy will be opened in the entire state. These educational institutions will provide CBSE-level education,'' he said.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various works in the region.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to Bundelkhand from Tuesday. He will visit Banda, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts on Wednesday, where foundation stone-laying and inauguration of several projects are also scheduled.

