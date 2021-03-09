Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire at plastic goods factory in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:41 IST
A factory manufacturing plastic goods near Asangaon in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Tuesday gutted in a fire which was yet to be brought under control till late in the evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported so far, they added.

The blaze erupted around 7.40 am in the unit located at Vehloli in Shahapur on Mumbai-Nashik highway where household plastic goods were manufactured, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Due to the presence of plastic items, the fire spread quickly in the premises, he said.

More than a dozen fire engines were still struggling to contain the fire, he added.

Fire engines from Asangaon, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai were rushed to the scene, Kadam said.

The cause of the fire was not known yet, he added.

