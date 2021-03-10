WH: States get 900K more vaccine doses this week

Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to states and pharmacy partners this week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that states and territories will receive 15.8 million doses of the two-shot vaccines, up from 15.2 million last week. Another 2.7 million doses will be distributed through the federal pharmacy program this week.

Last week, President Joe Biden directed the pharmacy program to prioritize teachers and childcare workers. Psaki says the U.S. is now delivering an average of 2.17 million doses per day.

There will be no shipments this week of the newly approved single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to manufacturing constraints. Those deliveries, which total 3.9 million doses so far, are set to resume as soon as next week. Another 16 million doses are expected to be shipped by the end of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

