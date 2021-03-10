Left Menu

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This year's United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:13 IST
This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

This year's United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels. After four fractious years under former President Donald Trump, Kerry's trip marks a new start in transatlantic relations - which Kerry and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans hope can reshape global efforts to tackle climate change.

"This is the moment. Glasgow is the last, best opportunity that we have and the best hope that the world will come together and build on Paris," Kerry said, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. "Scientists tell us this decade, 2020 to 2030, must be the decade of action," the former U.S. Secretary of State added.

Nearly 200 countries committed under the Paris Agreement to halt the increase in global temperatures to levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change. However, most large emitters are not living up to that goal.

On Tuesday, Kerry and Timmermans discussed how the United States and the EU - the world's second and third-largest emitters of greenhouse gases - can convince other big polluters to make tougher emissions-cutting pledges in time for the U.N. summit in November. China last week announced a five-year plan that analysts said would see its emissions rise. India, Japan, Russia and Brazil are all under pressure to commit to faster emissions cuts.

In a joint statement later on Tuesday, the United States and EU pledged to renew their alliance on fighting climate change and cooperate with global partners "to strengthen their climate ambition." The EU has already upgraded its pledge. The EU's 27 member countries agreed in December to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The United States is due to announce its own pledge next month. EU officials and environmental groups are seeking a commitment from Washington to reduce emissions at least 50% this decade below 2005 levels. "If it doesn't start with a 5, we don't consider that good," an EU diplomat said of the U.S. pledge, referring to an emissions cut by 2030 against 2005 levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaskas Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4 to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame; Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021