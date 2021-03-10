Odd News Roundup: Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions; Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop
Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop
Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop. The government held a convention in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice-cream and drinks.
Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions. Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prayuth Chan
- Thai
- Thailand
- Prayuth