Left Menu

Polar vortex responsible for Texas deep freeze, warm Arctic temperatures

A “polar vortex” was responsible for the freezing conditions in the US state of Texas last month, UN weather experts said on Tuesday, before warning of a worrying increase in global carbon dioxide levels.

UN News | Updated: 10-03-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 08:33 IST
Polar vortex responsible for Texas deep freeze, warm Arctic temperatures

Spokesperson Clare Nullis from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) told journalists during a regular briefing in Geneva that the United States shivered through its coldest February since 1989, thanks to the natural phenomenon:

The vortex is “area of low pressure and cold air, surrounding either of the poles”, she said. “It normally keeps cold air in the Arctic, warmer air in the lower latitudes. It weakened this winter so that meant that the cold air came spinning out of the Artic...warm air by contrast went into parts of the Arctic.”

Ms. Nullis added that no less than 62 all-time daily cold minimum temperature records were broken in the United States from February 11-16, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Cold records, ‘becoming rarer’

February temperatures were also well below the 1991-2020 average over much of the Russian Federation and North America, but they were well above average over parts of the Arctic, and from northwest Africa to southern Europe and China.

The UN agency also cautioned that although February was a relatively cold month, this does not negate the long-term warming trend from climate change.

“Cold records are becoming rarer, in contrast to heat temperature records and heatwaves. We expect this trend to continue”, WMO said in a statement.

Globally, February 2021 was close to the 1991-2020 average, but 0.26 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1981-2010 average. This value represents the coldest monthly anomaly for almost six years, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Emissions keep rising

According to the latest data on carbon dioxide concentrations, greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise.

Citing the Mauna Loa station in Hawaii - a benchmark reference station – Ms. Nullis noted that average carbon dioxide concentrations in February were 416.75 parts per million, up from 413.4 parts per million in February 2020.

“The fact that we had a relatively cold month does not negate climate change, it does not reverse the long-term trend in rising temperatures due to global warming, climate change”, she said. “The fact that we’ve got COVID-19 which temporarily put a brake on emissions last year does not mean that the need for climate action is diminishing.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby league-Australia great Smith announces retirement

Former Australia rugby league captain Cameron Smith, one of the greatest players to have graced the game, announced his retirement on the eve of the new NRL season on Wednesday, putting an end to months of speculation over his future. The 3...

US defense secy extends deployment of National Guard in Capitol for another 2 months

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday local time approved the Capitol Polices request to extend the presence of the National Guard through May 23. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request by the US Capitol P...

House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks' game

House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into earmarks - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce off 2-month low as bonds, China markets steady

Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month low on Wednesday after bond yields eased following a well-received auction and as Chinese shares found a footing after recent steep falls on policy tightening worries. MSCIs ex-Japan Asia-Pacific s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021