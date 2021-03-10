Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao: Google honors ‘India’s Satellite Man’ on 89th birthday

Happy Birthday Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao!!!

Google today celebrates the 89th birthday of the Indian space scientist Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao, who is remembered by many as "India's Satellite Man." He was also the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Udupi Ramachandra Rao was born at Adamaru in Karnataka on March 10, 1932. He received his primary education at Adamaru. He completed his B.Sc. in Government Arts and Science College, Anantpur, M.Sc. from Banaras Hindu University and Ph.D. at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad under the guidance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.

Udupi Ramachandra Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protégé of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof. Rao brought his talents to the U.S., where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes.

Udupi RamachandraRao's experiments on a number of Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft led to a complete understanding of the solar cosmic-ray phenomena and the electromagnetic state of the interplanetary space. He undertook the responsibility for the establishment of satellite technology in India in 1972.

Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao supervised the 1975 launch of India's first satellite—"Aryabhata"—one of over 20 satellites he developed that transformed much of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services. Those satellites include Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2.

Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao was the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Physical Research Laboratory at Ahmedabad and the Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram. After working as a Faculty Member at MIT and Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at Dallas where he carried out investigations as a prime experimenter on a number of Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft, He returned to India in 1966 as Professor at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

The Government of India awarded Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017. He was inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame, Washington, on 19 March 2013 at a ceremony by the Society of Satellite Professionals International. With this he became the first Indian to be inducted. He was also to be inducted in International Astronautics Federation (IAF) on 15 May 2016. He was also the first Indian again to achieve such a feat.

After taking charge as Chairman, Space Commission and Secretary, Department of Space in 1985, Udupi Ramachandra Rao accelerated the development of rocket technology resulting in the successful launch of ASLV rocket in 1992. He was also responsible for the development of the operational PSLV launch vehicle, which successfully launched an 850 kg satellite into a polar orbit in 1995.

U Ramachandra Rao was the Co-Chairman of the National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research, Goa and the first Chairman of Prasar Bharati. He published more than 300 scientific and technical papers in various national and international journals covering cosmic rays, interplanetary physics, high energy astrophysics, space applications and satellite and rocket technology.

Professor Rao received many national and international accolades and awards including many Hall of Fame at multiple international platforms. He died on July 24, 2017 at the age of 85. Today Google celebrates the 89th birthday of the great space scientist India has ever seen.

