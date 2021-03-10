National news schedule for Wednesday, March 10 National: * Union Cabinet meeting * NCW chairperson, others at an event * Virus and vaccine updates * Political briefings NCR * Delhi Assembly session * Press conference by D Raja, Prashant Bhushan, Arundhati Roy * Meetings of municipal corporations * Virus and vaccination updates NORTH * BJP Legislature Party meeting to pick next Uttarakhand CM * Cong to bring no-confidence against BJP-led govt in Haryana Assembly * Assembly sessions in Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh * Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related stories * BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address farmers' mahapanchayat in Ballia, UP * Himachal Congress dharna in Shimla over fuel prices EAST * Mamata Banerjee to file nomination at Haldia for Nandigram assembly seat.

* Election-related stories from West Bengal and Assam.

Advertisement

* Assembly session in Bihar.

WEST * Coronavirus updates * Mumbai: Scorpene-class submarine Karanj to be commissioned * Maharashtra legislature session * Assembly session in Gujarat SOUTH * Coronavirus updates * Stories related to Tamil Nadu Assembly polls * Kamal Haasan to release first list of MNM candidates for April 6 polls * Andhra Pradesh Urban local bodies elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)