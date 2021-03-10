Left Menu

Hawaii governor signs emergency proclamation after heavy rains and flooding

Reuters | Hawaii | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:01 IST
Hawaii governor signs emergency proclamation after heavy rains and flooding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hawaii Governor David Ige said late on Tuesday that he had signed an emergency proclamation for the state after heavy rains and flooding caused extensive damage to both public and private property across the islands.

"The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather, which is expected to continue until Friday," Ige said in a post on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

