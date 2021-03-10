Hawaii governor signs emergency proclamation after heavy rains and flooding

Hawaii Governor David Ige said late on Tuesday that he had signed an emergency proclamation for the state after heavy rains and flooding caused extensive damage to both public and private property across the islands.

"The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather, which is expected to continue until Friday," Ige said in a post on Twitter.

