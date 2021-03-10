Left Menu

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:27 IST
NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)

NATO must cut its "military emissions" as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.

"We agree that climate change makes the world more unsafe, so #NATO needs to step up and play a bigger role in combating it – including by reducing military emissions. I look forward to working closely together (with Kerry)," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.The official said the restriction, which wa...

Constable shot while chasing bike without numberplate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhis Defence Colony area, officials said.The incident took place around 9 am, they said.According to police, constable Naveen of Defence Colony po...

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...

Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated the Co-operative Promotion Centre in Lalitpur district, which was built with Indias financial assistance of Nepali Rupees of 35 million. According to an official statement, Namgya C. Kham...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021