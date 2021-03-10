Tata Housing to offer 150 units at discount; flash sale starts from Mar 12

Realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday said it will offer 150 units across 15 projects at a discounted price in a flash sale starting from March 12. The prospective buyers can save between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 21 lakh in this flash sale. Tata Housing will launch 'The Final Rush', a national flash sale applicable on 15 projects across India, the company said in a statement. The flash sale, which is applicable for a limited time period of 72 hours, will go live on March 12 and will end on March 15. The offer is applicable on a limited Inventory of 150 units and 15 projects ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 6 crore. The flash sale will enable homebuyers to make big saving ranging from Rs 2 lakh-Rs 21 lakh, Tata Housing said. The company is conducting the flash sale keeping in mind the end of financial year this month, along with an additional government benefits on stamp duty in Maharashtra and Karnataka, it added. Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited firm and a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

