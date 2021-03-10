Nornickel pays Russia $2 billion over Arctic fuel leak

Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid $2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the country's worst Arctic environmental disaster.

The size of the penalty, unprecedented in Russia, follows a leak last May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near Norilsk in Siberia which infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

($1 = 74.0050 roubles)

