Left Menu

Javadekar sends expert team to help Odisha control fire incidents

The team which will be moving to Odisha soon will tender expert technical advice and handholding towards early and effective dousing of the forest fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:24 IST
Javadekar sends expert team to help Odisha control fire incidents
The team would be working till the State attains a normal situation with respect to fire incidents. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar today decided to form a three-member expert team to help the Odisha government to help control the unprecedented fire incidents in the state.

The team which will be moving to Odisha soon will tender expert technical advice and handholding towards early and effective dousing of the forest fires. This was informed by Shri. Javadekar in a tweet message earlier today.

Acting on the directions of the Union Environment Minister, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEF&CC)has constituted a team consisting of:

i. Dr Amit Mallick, IGF, National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi

ii. Shri Subratt Mahapatra, DDG, MoEF&CC Regional Office, Bhubaneswar

iii. Ms. Arti Chaudhary, Head, Silviculture –ICFRE (as fire expert)

The initial Terms of Reference for the team would be:

i. Assessment of the status of fire incidents in Odisha, Similipal Tiger Reserve / Biosphere Reserve in particular.

ii. Expert and technical advice to the State for containment in control of fire in the forest area.

iii. Status of loss of forest and wildlife and its relationship with poaching, if any.

The team would be working till the State attains a normal situation with respect to fire incidents. Further, the Environment Minister informed that along with the team at MoEFCC he will himself be monitoring everyday map showing the forest fire detections in the entire State of Odisha and also a separate map showing fire detection in Similipal Tiger Reserve / Biosphere Reserve.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Chief Electoral Officer gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 10 PTI Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GovernmentGeneral Hospital here on Wednesday.Later, he appealed to the staff drafted for election duty and also to the frontli...

Britain says it has set the record straight on EU vaccine ban suggestion

Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the blocs representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday....

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar security forces surround, arrest protesters; U.S. calls for withdrawal

Myanmar security forces fired tear gas and surrounded hundreds of anti-junta protesters at two places in Yangon on Wednesday, witnesses said, prompting the U.S. Embassy to call for their withdrawal.In New York, the U.N. Security Council fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021