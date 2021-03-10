Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurant

When your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip outside for 24 hours to attract diners? To drive the point home, stuntman Hunter Ray Barker is wearing a T-shirt and mask with the Los Toros restaurant logo which features three bulls, and getting his arm tattooed with the image during the marathon. Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing

A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a Royal Albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame. The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on. Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop. The government held a convention in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice-cream and drinks. Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions. Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.

