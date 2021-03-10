Maha: Worker dies after falling into concrete mixer in Thane

A 32-year-old worker died after falling into a concrete mixer at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Rafikul Afzal Miya died while operating a batching plant of a concrete mixer when the accident took place on Tuesday.

The victim allegedly walked up the machine and opened the lid to check if the concrete mixture was ready, and accidentally fell in, an official said.

The worker was pulled out and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station, he added.

