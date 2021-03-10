Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:00 IST
Building infra to enable people reach Patna by road from any part of state in 5 hrs: Minister
The road construction department in Bihar is building bypass roads, ROBs, elevated roads and bridges so that anyone can reach the state capital within five hours from any part of the state, state minister Nitin Navin said in the assembly on Wednesday.

Bihar has already achieved the target of providing smooth driveways for enabling a traveller to reach Patna by road from any location in the state in six hours, he said.

Replying to a question during a debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 5803.60 crore, the road construction minister said, bypass roads will be constructed at 120 locations across the state under the ''Sulabh Samparkta'' (accessible connectivity) component of the 'Saat Nischay Part-2 programme'.

Before the Bihar assembly elections in 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had released 'Saat Nischay Part-2'' -- a vision document outlining the state government's plan for development in the state.

While the construction of bypass roads in Gopalganj, Mirganj Siwan, Chapra, Ara, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Sitmarhi towns will be completed in the next financial year, work on building such roads will begin in 12 towns including Gaya, Darbhanga, Supaul in the next fiscal, he said.

To cut down on travel time, the department will be constructing 53 Railway Overbridges (ROBs) apart from the 14 ROBs on which work is currently underway.

Highlighting that the state government is constructing elevated roads in the state capital and other prominent cities having dense population, the minister said, construction of flyovers has helped to ease traffic congestion in Patna.

Noting that a double decker flyover is being built in Chapra town, Navin said, work on the elevated road being constructed in Kishanganj will be completed in the current fiscal.

There are plans to construct elevated roads in Gopalganj, Begusarai, Tajpur, Musrigharari, Dalsinghsarai, Biharsharif and Harnaut towns, the minister said.

The department had identified 156 areas as accident prone but now all the ''black spots'' have been rectified, he said.

A new two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar and another two-lane (eastern flank) of Mahatma Gandhi setu over the Ganga will be thrown open to public in the next fiscal, the minister said.

The department is going to implement a ''Bridge Maintenance Policy'' in the next fiscal, and the government has included the issue of road maintenance under Right to Public Grievance Redressal Act, Navin said.

Enumerating his departments achievements, he said that AIIMS-Digha elevated road project, R-Block Digha road, western flank of Mahatma Gandhi setu, R-Block flyover in Patna were thrown up for public in the current fiscal.

Replying to a question during a debate on his departments budgetary demand, Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary said that 12.5 lakh solar powered street lights will be installed in villages under the 'Saat Nischay Part 2 scheme'.

CCTVs will be installed at entry point of villages across the state, Choudhary said, adding that Samrat Ashok Bhavan will be built in the villages to help poor families in performing marriage ceremonies at an economical rate.

The House later passed budgetary demands of the Road Construction and Panchayati Raj departments for the 2021-22 fiscal after a cut motion moved by Congress member Vijay Shankar Dubey was rejected.

