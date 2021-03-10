Left Menu

NHAI debars consultant for deficient services in NH Project in Himachal Pradesh

National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Wednesday said it has debarred a consultant for deficient services in a national highways project in Himachal Pradesh.SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Private Ltd has been debarred from NH projects for a period of two years, it said.NHAI has debarred Ms SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:24 IST
NHAI debars consultant for deficient services in NH Project in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has debarred a consultant for deficient services in a national highways project in Himachal Pradesh.

SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Private Ltd has been debarred from NH projects for a period of two years, it said.

''NHAI has debarred M/s SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (erstwhile known as M/s SPAN Consultant Pvt. Ltd.) from engagement in future NHAI projects for a period of two years,'' it said in a statement.

The authority said the firm was engaged for consultancy services for four laning of Parwanoo-Solan Section in Himachal Pradesh.

However, it failed to deliver as per the contract provisions which led to a loss of time and increased costs, besides litigation, the statement said.

''A Show Cause Notice was served to the firm on account of deficient services in Consultancy Services for Feasibility Report for the project. However, the firm failed to respond to the same,'' the statement added.

Some major deficiencies/discrepancies in the consultancy services of the project included faulty alignment and inadequate provisions for the protection of slopes after hill cutting resulted in damage to nearby buildings/land and delay in completion of the project resulting in toll loss, it noted.

NHAI is in the process of finalising the Performance Rating of consultants and contractors/ concessionaires.

Rating of developed highways has already been released by NHAI.

These ratings will ensure accountability, thereby improving the quality of highways/ services.

These ratings will also be considered in future bidding of projects.

NHAI said it is committed to following the highest standards in highway construction.

''Any lapses in project preparation, construction and operation shall not be tolerated, and strict action shall be taken against defaulting firms. At the same time, better performing firms shall be suitably rewarded,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021