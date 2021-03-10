NHAI debars consultant for deficient services in NH Project in Himachal Pradesh

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has debarred a consultant for deficient services in a national highways project in Himachal Pradesh.

SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Private Ltd has been debarred from NH projects for a period of two years, it said.

''NHAI has debarred M/s SNC Lavalin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (erstwhile known as M/s SPAN Consultant Pvt. Ltd.) from engagement in future NHAI projects for a period of two years,'' it said in a statement.

The authority said the firm was engaged for consultancy services for four laning of Parwanoo-Solan Section in Himachal Pradesh.

However, it failed to deliver as per the contract provisions which led to a loss of time and increased costs, besides litigation, the statement said.

''A Show Cause Notice was served to the firm on account of deficient services in Consultancy Services for Feasibility Report for the project. However, the firm failed to respond to the same,'' the statement added.

Some major deficiencies/discrepancies in the consultancy services of the project included faulty alignment and inadequate provisions for the protection of slopes after hill cutting resulted in damage to nearby buildings/land and delay in completion of the project resulting in toll loss, it noted.

NHAI is in the process of finalising the Performance Rating of consultants and contractors/ concessionaires.

Rating of developed highways has already been released by NHAI.

These ratings will ensure accountability, thereby improving the quality of highways/ services.

These ratings will also be considered in future bidding of projects.

NHAI said it is committed to following the highest standards in highway construction.

''Any lapses in project preparation, construction and operation shall not be tolerated, and strict action shall be taken against defaulting firms. At the same time, better performing firms shall be suitably rewarded,'' the statement said.

