Left Menu

Monolith comes up in garden in Bandra, Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:27 IST
Monolith comes up in garden in Bandra, Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

A 'Monolith', a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it in the morning.

''It has numbers on side of it let's try & figure out what they mean,'' he said in the tweet while sharing a few images of the triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall.

This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.

The first Monolith was discovered in a remote canyon in Utah in the US. Similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries, offering some distraction and solace to the coronavirus-ravaged world.

In a press release, Zakeria said the numbers etched on one of the panels offer a coded message about nature and wildlife conservation.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari...

Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha Qatar, March 10 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 3...

Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign ...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, dubbing it as unconstitutional and unwarranted.The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021