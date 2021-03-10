Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:14 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 33 deg C
Representative image

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday settled at 33 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's normal, the meteorological office here said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent and 87 per cent, it said.

The weatherman said a partly cloudy sky was expected on Thursday. There is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph towards the evening, he added.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius, the official said.

