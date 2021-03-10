Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot inaugurates Jaipur Saras National Craft Fair

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government will provide appropriate platforms for better marketing of products made by women's self-help groups in the state.

This will allow their products to be recognised nationally and internationally, he said.

It is a matter of happiness that a large number of women are becoming self-reliant through self-help groups, and they are becoming socially and economically empowered, the chief minister said.

The chief minister was inaugurating the Jaipur Saras National Craft Fair organised by the Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Council and the Union Ministry of Rural Development at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Gehlot said that the state government has made several announcements in the budget to encourage artisans, weavers, handicraftsmen etc.

Development of Jaipur Haat on the lines of Delhi Haat, completion of Urban Haat of Sikar, direct purchase of products of up to Rs 1 lakh from rural women self-help groups, loan scheme for handloom cardholder weavers and handicraft artisans are among them, he said.

Gehlot urged the self-help groups to produce organic products.

Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Rohit Kumar Singh said that about 300 groups from 22 states have put up 150 stalls in the national fair, which will be held till March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

