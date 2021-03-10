Gujarat's vulture population dips by 179 in two years

Despite conservation efforts, the population of vultures in Gujarat has dropped by 179 within a span of two years between 2016 and 2018, the state Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

As per the census conducted in 2016, as many as 999 vultures were spotted in different parts of Gujarat, state Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in his written reply in the Assembly.

However, when the census was conducted again in 2018, the number had dropped to 820, indicating a decrease of 179, Vasava said.

The biggest drop was recorded in Amreli district. As against 90 vultures registered in the 2016 census, only 27 were found in the 2018 census in that district.

In Dang district, only eight vultures were spotted in 2018 as against 43 in 2016, said the reply.

However, vulture population also saw a rise in some of the districts, including Anand, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar.

To save the endangered species, Vasava listed several conservation efforts, such as mapping of vulture habitat, sensitising cattle rearers about the adverse effects of diclofenac and construction of platforms to offer dead cattle to the vultures.

