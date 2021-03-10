SDMC adds special tech features at 191 toilet facilities to boost Swachh ranking

From sanitary napkin vending machines to QR code-based feedback system, the civic body in south Delhi has introduced special features at 191 toilets facilities in a bid to boost its Swachh survey ranking, officials said on Wednesday.

There are 61 such public conveniences in the South Zone of the SDMC, 50 each in the Central and the West Zones, and 30 in Najafgarh Zone, a senior official said.

Advertisement

These toilet facilities are located in Paschim Puri, Madipur, Raghubir Nagar, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, District Park Vikaspuri, Bindapur, Green Park, B-Block Market Vasant Vihar, R K Puram and Malviya Nagar, among other places, the officials said.

The SDMC has introduced these ''aspirational features'' at public toilet facilities which come under 'best category' toilets. These additional features are part of efforts to improve Swachh Survekshan 2021 ranking and getting ODF++ status, the civic body said in a statement.

Features of these toilets include display of unique ID, disabled-friendly, gender-segregated signages, display of advertisement, sanitary napkin vending machines in female toilets, adequate ventilation facility, QR code-based feedback mechanism, plants or shrubs in the vicinity of the toilet complex and low-height toilets for children, it said.

Another intervention by SDMC is the introduction of 'Pink Toilets' exclusively for women. These have all necessary features and are well-maintained by an all-female staff. The toilets are easily accessible and can be located via Google maps, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)