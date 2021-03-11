Left Menu

Disaster preparedness is key, 10 years on from Japan quake and tsunami: UN

The UN chief urged countries to make sure they invest the funds necessary to prevent and manage disasters, in a solemn message of remembrance on Wednesday for the 18,400 people who died or are unaccounted for, due to the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan exactly ten years ago.

UN News | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:48 IST
Disaster preparedness is key, 10 years on from Japan quake and tsunami: UN

Known officially as the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, António Guterres expressed his condolences, “to those who continue to grieve the loss of loved ones.

“And I think of those who remain displaced, unable to return to their homes because of safety concerns surrounding the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant”, added the Secretary-General.

He welcomed the findings of a UN report published on Tuesday, from the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), which concluded that no adverse health affects among residents of Fukushima had been found that could be directly attributed to radiation exposure.

Mr. Guterres noted that Japan was “leading the world when it comes to disaster prevention” saying the country has invested heavily in building back safer in the past decade.

He described the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted six years ago, as a “global blueprint for a safer world”, and argued that to prevent and manage disasters more effectively, “countries need to plan, invest, give early warnings and provide education on what to do.

‘Never been so important’

“The whole notion of prevention and preparedness for a tsunami has never been so important,” said Mami Mizutori, UN Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction and head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), on Wednesday.

In comments to mark the 10th anniversary, Ms. Mizutori told journalists in Geneva that the disaster had taught harsh lessons about how to manage disaster risk.

The devastating surge on the northeastern coast of the island of Honshu, led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

In the last century, tsunamis have claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, killing on average, around 4,600 per event, over the course of 58 recorded instances, according to UN figures.

Climate triggers

Workers monitor the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant from the Emergency Response Centre., by IAEA/Gill Tudor

But Ms. Mizutori warned that “disasters that are becoming much more rampant are all those related to climate emergency. And the number of climate emergency disasters have doubled during the past 20 years compared to the previous 20 years.”

UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) is “embarking on the very important developments in the tsunami warnings systems under a new campaign of the United Nations,” said Dr. Vladimir Ryabinin, Executive Secretary of the IOC-UNESCO.

Recently, the IOC carried out a tsunami-preparedness exercise with the countries bordering the northeast Atlantic, the Mediterranean and adjacent seas, to assess tsunami preparedness and coordination between communities and authorities. A similar exercise is planned for 12 March in the Caribbean.

'Tsunami ready'

“We hope very much that by the end of this decade 2030 we will have all tsunami- prone communities; tsunami-ready communities”, Dr. Ryabinin said. “They will know what is to be done, they will be equipped with the means to escape from tsunami and when (a) tsunami strikes, they will evacuate and save their lives.”

It was equally important for people to understand the role of science; to be ocean literate, climate literate and disaster risk reduction literate, the IOC spokesperson maintained.

Highlighting the importance of education in ocean science in achieving progress in this area, Dr. Ryabinin added that “every facet of sustainable development, poverty, food, energy, climate and many other sustainable development goals, really if you think deeply, depend on ocean science.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented number of women leaders, but parity still far off

The 2021 IPU-UN Women Map of Women in Politics, jointly released by UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU and UN Women, spotlights the record number of women in top positions, which now stands at 22, including nine heads of State a...

US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon

The Biden administration is looking at deepening its military and technical cooperation with India by not only providing it with arms and equipment, but also helping New Delhi develop its own defense industrial base, a senior Pentagon offic...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021