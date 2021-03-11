Left Menu

Fighting through the pain: Lady Gaga sends message of support to Japan

Lady Gaga sent a message of support to Japan on the 10th anniversary of its massive earthquake and tsunami, saying the resilience of its people offers hope in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:11 IST
Fighting through the pain: Lady Gaga sends message of support to Japan

Lady Gaga sent a message of support to Japan on the 10th anniversary of its massive earthquake and tsunami, saying the resilience of its people offers hope in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Through the years, seeing and hearing about the vast recovery of your beautiful cities, I have so much respect to the people of Japan for your strength, kindness and love for each other," the American singer-songwriter and actress said in a video posted on her Twitter account.

"It gives hope to the people now that are fighting through the COVID pandemic all around the world." A 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - and tsunami hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, claiming nearly 20,000 victims, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

"It seems like yesterday that I was watching the shocking footage of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the news and thinking, what can I do to help," Lady Gaga said. Following the disaster, the singer contributed a song to the "Songs for Japan" charity album and $1.5 million to relief funds from the sales of a wristband on her website. She also performed at a benefit show for the Japanese Red Cross.

"I can also imagine there are still many people fighting through the pain, emotionally and mentally. So let's all continue to support each other, be kind to each other and love each other," Lady Gaga, who wore a light pink top, hoop earrings and her hair in mauve bunches in the video, said. She ended her message with the words 'I love you' in Japanese.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand seeks more prison space for new political prisoners

Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners, the justice minister said Wednesday.Somsak Thepsuthin said Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison, where most recently detained politi...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family

No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.Geeta, who returned to India on ...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021