Left Menu

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

It was sending volcanic materials more than 5,000 meters 16,400 feet into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages when erupted early this month. Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years. Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:50 IST
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A rumbling volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during an eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and ash as high as 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) into the air and hot ash clouds traveled up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) southeast, Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

There were no casualties from the eruption, said Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post. He said villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava.

The alert is being maintained at the second-highest level while authorities are closely monitoring the volcano after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) mountain has been rumbling since last year. It was sending volcanic materials more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages when erupted early this month.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption. The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after wild tech reboot, yields inch higher

World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. But gains were sub...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at a time th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures slip as yields firm ahead of inflation data

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields ticked higher ahead of key bond auctions while investors cautiously awaited a reading on inflation later in the day amid fears that the economy could potenti...

South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

South Korea will authorise the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday, a move that will allow the country to ramp up its immunisation drive. The country has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021