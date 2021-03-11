Left Menu

Japan emperor expresses condolences for 2011 victims, says problems remain

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:44 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday expressed deep condolences for the victims of the March 11, 201,1 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster and said problems still remained with recovery.

Naruhito added that Japan, which has a long history of disasters, has to learn from the lessons of the past and build a stronger nation for the future.

