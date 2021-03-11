Japan emperor expresses condolences for 2011 victims, says problems remain

Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday expressed deep condolences for the victims of the March 11, 201,1 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster and said problems still remained with recovery.

Naruhito added that Japan, which has a long history of disasters, has to learn from the lessons of the past and build a stronger nation for the future.

