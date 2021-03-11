Left Menu

Scrupulously comply with NGT order banning construction near trees: Forest dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:35 IST
The Delhi forest department has asked departments concerned of the city government to scrupulously comply with the National Green Tribunal order banning construction and repair work within one metre radius of tree trunks and directing removal of signages and cables from trees.

The Delhi High Court had on February 10 directed that the Delhi chief secretary initiate appropriate measures for sensitising departments concerned regarding the ''need to take care of trees''.

The HC order had come on a plea pertaining damage to trees during digging work by the Public Works Department on Meera Marg in South Delhi.

It has been found that “departments concerned have not yet brought the NGT order to the notice of their field functionaries and agencies engaged in construction work”, Chief Conservator of Forests Nisheeth Saxena said in the order.

In many instances, the NGT directions have not been included in the terms and conditions of the tenders invited by the departments, the order said.

''It is stressed up on all development agencies working within the geographical limit of Delhi to comply with the order of the high court and the NGT scrupulously,” it read.

Based a complaint on an environment activist, the forest department had conducted an inspection and found that the roots of around 30 trees had been damaged during the digging work on Meera Marg.

Earlier, the HC had issued a notice to all assistant commissioners of police and station house officers of South Delhi district to sensitise their staff regarding the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.PTI GVS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

