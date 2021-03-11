Left Menu

MP: Leopard strays into residential area in Indore; 4 injured

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image

Four people, including a one-year-old girl, were injured by a leopard that strayed into a residential area here on Thursday, a police official said.

Efforts are on to capture the big cat, he said.

The leopard ventured into Limbodi and its surrounding areas from a nearby forest and attacked four people, including the girl, a woman, a forest department employee, and a watchman, the official said.

Residents of the area have been alerted, he said.

The leopard is currently hiding in an under-construction building and forest department personnel are trying to tranquilise it with a dart gun, the official said.

