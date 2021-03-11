Science News Roundup: Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Left Menu

Updated: 11-03-2021 18:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said. Moscow and Beijing will draw up a roadmap to establish the station and cooperate closely on planning, designing and implementing the project as well as presenting it to the world space community, it said.

