Left Menu

At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:28 IST
At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this year

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, six notches above normal and the highest so far this year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Light rain, hail and gusty winds are likely towards the night, the IMD said.

The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days, it said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 242, according to real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Premier Li says economy could grow over 6% as Parliament approves new growth plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday projected that the worlds second largest economy could grow higher than the official target of six per cent as lawmakers approved a new development blueprint for the next five to 15 years, amid growing...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque over security row with Israel

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...

Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances

A new agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula is early evidence that President Joe Biden is shifting Americas approach to alliances in Asia and beyond. It shows he will cut allies a brea...

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021