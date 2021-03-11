Left Menu

Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers a breathing space in the surrounding crush of concrete. The Greek capital has started creating "pocket parks", transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds, in a bid to tackle its chronic pollution.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:29 IST
Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers a breathing space in the surrounding crush of concrete.

The Greek capital has started creating "pocket parks", transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds, in a bid to tackle its chronic pollution. "It's about creating green spaces, lowering the temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new reference points inside the city," Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said.

The city had a population explosion in the decades after World War Two when migration from rural areas fuelled uncontrolled building. The concept of 'antiparochi' - owners exchanging land plots for apartments - became widespread.

Detached houses were replaced by rows of blocks. With more people came more cars and smog, in a city where temperatures can top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during a heatwave. "Trees were cut down, houses were built, residential areas were created, but at the same time, traffic congestion problems increased," said Christos Zerefos, head of the Athens Academy Research Centre for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology.

Over the decades, the capital tried several measures to curb traffic pollution, which also damages ancient monuments. The 2004 Olympics brought new highways to bypass central streets, a subway and the airport's move out of the city. But cradled by mountains, Athens can be stifling during heatwaves when no northern trade winds are blowing and pollutants are trapped in the urban basin.

Climate change will only make things worse, scientists say. Now the city is closing traffic lanes and transforming them into bike routes, pedestrian walks and small areas of greenery - all in a bid to cut down on vehicles, which account for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The pocket parks are also doing their bit. "It lets us breathe a bit, because the way we are here ... we are suffocating," said 65-year-old Dimitra from the densely populated neighbourhood of Kypseli. Fountains, which lower temperatures and improve air quality, are also being repaired.

The city's mayor, Bakoyannis, said he took advantage of the lockdown in March when traffic pollution fell by as much as 50%, to push the project forward. "The time of cars has passed. Now the challenge is to find a new balance," he said. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Premier Li says economy could grow over 6% as Parliament approves new growth plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday projected that the worlds second largest economy could grow higher than the official target of six per cent as lawmakers approved a new development blueprint for the next five to 15 years, amid growing...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque over security row with Israel

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...

Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances

A new agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula is early evidence that President Joe Biden is shifting Americas approach to alliances in Asia and beyond. It shows he will cut allies a brea...

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021